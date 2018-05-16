Indiana nurse accused of sex assaults on hospital patient

by: Associated Press

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a nurse at a central Indiana hospital sexually assaulted a woman three times while she was a patient under his care.

Twenty-eight-year-old Nathaniel Abraham Mosco of Hartford City was formally charged Monday with felony sexual battery. An initial hearing has not been scheduled and online court records don’t list an attorney who could speak on Mosco’s behalf.

The Star Press reports Mosco was arrested in January after the woman told police he fondled her on three occasions at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

The woman is reportedly in her 70s. She told investigators that before two of the alleged assaults, Mosco gave her pain medication she had not requested.

Indiana’s licensing database indicated that an “emergency suspension” of Mosco’s nursing license was issued in early February.

