Indiana Pacers mourn Kobe Bryant: ‘Sad day for us all’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers have released a statement about the Sunday death of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in California.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who died in the Sunday morning crash near Calabasas.

The Pacers released this statement along with a tweet as others around the world mourned Bryant:

Other current and former Pacers shared their condolences and memories on Sunday:

This is piercing my soul, prayers to the Bryant family… Hard to even comprehend.. — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe 🙏🏾 I just got chills man I can’t believe this — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) January 26, 2020

This is devastating to not just his family but the world. My condolences to his family and loved ones. #ripkobe — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) January 26, 2020

Can’t believe this never got to meet you💔 I wear this 24 on my back because of you! I’m Sick! — Alize Johnson (@AlizeJohnson) January 26, 2020

I’m truly lost for words! We’ve been friends since we were 12 years old and to lose you and your daughter like this is unthinkable. I’m so heartbroken right now 💔💔💔💔💔! I love you my brother and you will be severely… https://t.co/h8GMOH5vtb — Jermaine O'Neal (@jermaineoneal) January 26, 2020

Hurting Today! Praying for the Family, Friends, and Fans of the Great @kobebryant

God Bless!!! — Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson13) January 26, 2020

WISH-TV sports producer Ross Bolin shared this video of the last time Bryant played in Indianapolis, Feb. 8, 2016:

RIP Kobe… Was lucky enough to see his last game in Indy. #Mamba pic.twitter.com/0iD8rSeRwb — Ross Bolin (@Ross_Bolin) January 26, 2020

WISH-TV digital manager Kyle Bloyd shared this photo from the same game. Late in the fourth quarter, Bryant scored 11 points in about 2 minutes, including three straight 3-pointers, and the crowd at Bankers Life exploded, Bloyd recalled.