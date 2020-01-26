Sports

Indiana Pacers mourn Kobe Bryant: ‘Sad day for us all’

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers have released a statement about the Sunday death of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in California.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who died in the Sunday morning crash near Calabasas.

The Pacers released this statement along with a tweet as others around the world mourned Bryant:

Other current and former Pacers shared their condolences and memories on Sunday:

WISH-TV sports producer Ross Bolin shared this video of the last time Bryant played in Indianapolis, Feb. 8, 2016:

WISH-TV digital manager Kyle Bloyd shared this photo from the same game. Late in the fourth quarter, Bryant scored 11 points in about 2 minutes, including three straight 3-pointers, and the crowd at Bankers Life exploded, Bloyd recalled.

Photo shows Kobe Bryant during the last game he played in Indianapolis, on Feb. 8, 2016. (Provided Photo/Kyle Bloyd)

