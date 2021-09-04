News

Indiana pardon requests have dwindled with state law change

by: Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued seven pardons to convicted criminals during his first year in office, including a man who spent eight years in prison despite evidence he was wrongly convicted of armed robbery.

Holcomb, however, hasn’t granted any more pardons in the past 3½ years as officials say the number of pardon applications has declined to a trickle.

Officials say Indiana’s expungement law adopted in 2013 has meant fewer people seeking pardons as that process of asking a judge to clear past convictions is both simpler and more private.

Holcomb rejected three pardon applications in 2018, but none have reached his desk since then.

