News

Indiana police: 3 teens found dead in a car in Kosciusko County

Illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

BOURBON, Ind. (WISH) — Three teenagers found dead in a car on Sunday are believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Indiana State Police.

Just after 3 p.m., state troopers responded to a property in the 10000 block of Kosciusko County Road West 900 North on reports of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on the property. That’s just north of Etna Green.

Officers arrived and found a blue 2008 Ford with 18-year-old Robert Bontrager of Rome City, 16-year-old Karen Miller of Topeka, and 16-year-old Nathan Yoder of Topeka inside the car. All three teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsies were done Monday at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.

“Preliminary indicators point towards carbon monoxide poisoning but toxicology results are pending,” Indiana State Police said in a statement Monday.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Dow on track for best month in more than 45 years

News /

Gordon’s Milkshake Bar owner whips up fall shakes, dessert

Life.Style.Live! /

Two vehicle crash on I-465 takes life of one, causing 3 hour interstate closure

Local /

Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board

Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.