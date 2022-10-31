News

Indiana police: 3 teens found dead in a car in Kosciusko County

BOURBON, Ind. (WISH) — Three teenagers found dead in a car on Sunday are believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Indiana State Police.

Just after 3 p.m., state troopers responded to a property in the 10000 block of Kosciusko County Road West 900 North on reports of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on the property. That’s just north of Etna Green.

Officers arrived and found a blue 2008 Ford with 18-year-old Robert Bontrager of Rome City, 16-year-old Karen Miller of Topeka, and 16-year-old Nathan Yoder of Topeka inside the car. All three teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsies were done Monday at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.

“Preliminary indicators point towards carbon monoxide poisoning but toxicology results are pending,” Indiana State Police said in a statement Monday.