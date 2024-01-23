Indiana police: House explosion in Dubois County could be heard 10 miles away

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WISH) — A large house explosion happened in DuBois County, the Indiana State Police reported Monday night.

Police did not immediately share publicly whether anyone was hurt. The state police say the DuBois County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating. News 8 has reached out by email to Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter for more information.

A social media post from the state police’s Jasper post provided little detail on when and where the explosion happened, but showed flames rising from the flattened home site, and debris strewn on the ground and in nearby trees.

“Lost River Township Fire advised some houses half a mile away were damaged and the explosion could be heard ten miles away!” said the social media post from state police.

Social media indicated the explosion happened near the county line for Dubois and Orange counties, about a mile west of French Lick.

The southern Indiana area is about a 2-hour, 30-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.