Indiana records first child flu death of season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has reported its first death of a child from the flu during this winter season.

The death was noted in the Indiana Department of Health’s weekly update to its influenza dashboard on Friday.

The child was between 6 months and 23 months old, according to the online dashboard.

The department did not provide additional details, such as the child’s gender, location, or when the death occurred.

There have been at least 14 pediatric flu deaths reported around the country so far, according to the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention.

Indiana added a total of four new deaths during the Friday update, bringing the state’s total for this flu season to 10.

All of the other flu deaths in the state have been persons aged 50 and older.

At this point last year, Indiana had recorded 33 flu deaths on the way to a total of 274.

The CDC reports flu virus activity in Indiana increased slightly from the previous week, but remained in the moderate category.