Indiana Red Cross volunteers go to Iowa for flooding

Onlookers take in the catastrophic damage to the Rapidan Dam site in Rapidan, Minn., Monday, June 24, 2024. Debris blocked the dam forcing the heavily backed up waters of the Blue Earth River to reroute along the bank nearest the Dam Store. (Casey Ek/The Free Press via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As flooding wreaks havoc across northwest Iowa, the American Red Cross is mobilizing resources to assist affected communities.

Two volunteers from the Indiana Region are en route to Iowa in an emergency response vehicle loaded with essential supplies.

Rose Droddy and John Fitzgerald are departing from the Indiana Red Cross office at 1510 N. Meridian St., and will join a team of disaster workers already on the ground in Iowa. Their mission is to provide support to those displaced by the devastating floods, which have disrupted lives.

The emergency response vehicle is stocked with vital resources including ready-to-eat meals, water, snacks, and clean-up kits, which the Red Cross said are essential for immediate relief efforts.

The deployment comes amid a relentless severe weather season, marked by a significant increase in weather-related disasters nationwide. In 2023 alone, the United States experienced a record $28 billion in disasters, the Red Cross said.

To support Red Cross disaster relief efforts and assist communities impacted by crises like the Iowa floods, donations can be made at redcross.org, by calling 800-733-2767, or by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to contribute $10.

For more information on how the American Red Cross supports disaster victims and communities nationwide, visit redcross.org.