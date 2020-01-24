Indiana reports 7 new flu deaths, youngest victim of the season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seven new deaths related to the flu have been reported in Indiana this week, bringing the total number to 38 for the season.

Nine of those deaths happened in Marion County. The state also recorded its youngest patient to die from the illness this season. That patient is between the ages of five and 24.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana is now at a low activity level.

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 15 million flu illnesses and 8,200 deaths from the flu this season.