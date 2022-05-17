News

Indiana seeks input on use of electric vehicles, charging stations

An electric-vehicle charging station lights up green in the parking lot of a Ralph's supermarket in Monterey Park, California, on May 18, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The Hamilton County Reporter) — According to guidance from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure formula program under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Indiana officials say they can expect to receive nearly $100 million in federal funding to provide safe, efficient and high-quality infrastructure that enables electric vehicle drivers to travel throughout the state.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is conducting an online survey to inform the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan.

INDOT seeks to gain insight into charging station locations, barriers, and considerations. INDOT says the survey should take approximately 20 minutes to complete, and responses received by May 27 will be used to inform the development of Indiana’s plan.

At the end of the survey, INDOT says, people can choose to provide personal contact information, which will not be shared outside of the project team.