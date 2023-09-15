Indiana Sen. John Ford resigning to ‘pursue new professional endeavors’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Sen. John Ford announced Friday he will resign from the Senate in October to “pursue new professional endeavors,” his office says.

Ford, a Republican from Terre Haute, represents District 38, which includes Vigo and Clay counties and a portion of Sulivan County.

“One of the greatest honors of my life has been serving the residents of Senate District 38,” Ford said in a release. “I am thankful for the people of Vigo, Clay, and Sullivan counties for trusting me in casting important votes on their behalf for nearly a decade. Through my time in public service, I have met numerous people who aim to make the Wabash Valley and Indiana a better place to raise a family.”

Ford serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Elections, ranking member of the Senate Committee of Family and Children Services, and a member of the Senate Committees of Appropriations, Public Policy, Veterans and the Military, Homeland Security, Transportation, and Judiciary.

Ford has led efforts on several topics, such as supporting foster families, increasing TANF eligibility, ensuring secure elections, and gaming expansions.

He has also advocated for Hoosier children with autism, recently requesting the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration to reconsider a proposed fee-for-service rate for Applied Behavior Analysis therapy services, a release said.

He will resign from his senate seat effective Oct. 16. Ford has served in the Senate since 2014.