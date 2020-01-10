Home/Indiana News, Latest News, News/Indiana Senate Democrats reveal plans to hike teacher pay

News

Indiana Senate Democrats reveal plans to hike teacher pay

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Senate Democrats on Thursday revealed two proposals to give Hoosier teachers more money.

One proposal would allocate $200 million for the teacher appreciation grant. The second bill would restructure payments to the teacher pension fund and free up $100 million each year over the next 20 years.

Democrats say the proposals would not harm teacher pensions in any way.

Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane, a Democrat from Anderson, said, “We saw, we heard the 15,000+ teachers who came wearing Red for Education in November. We heard their concerns. We’re willing to address their concerns. We’re willing to do that this year.”

Senators say, during the next budget cycle, the distribution of the money could be changed to raise the teacher base salary instead of using it for grants.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The crash happened around noon July 14 in the eastbound lanes of I-465 on the north side near the Keystone Avenue interchange.
Read the Full Article

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

by: JAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated PressJAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press /

I

For decades, the federal government has treated a mechanism called the lower receiver as the essential piece of the semiautomatic rifle.
Read the Full Article

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 24 hours.

Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

News /

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

News /

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

News /

Treasury official pleads guilty to charge connected to leaks of Trump-related financial data

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.