Indiana senator to FIFA: Recognize exiled Afghanistan women’s soccer team

Players of Afghanistan national women football team attend to a training session at Odivelas, outskirts of Lisbon on September 30, 2021. - Forced to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power, players of the women's national football team and their families were welcomed to Portugal where they were able to train again today in a suburban stadium of Lisbon. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A U.S. Senator from Indiana is calling on international soccer leaders to officially recognize the exiled women’s national team from Afghanistan.

Sen. Todd Young was one of seven members of Congress to sign the letter to FIFA, the world’s soccer governing body.

The letter from the Congressional Soccer Caucus calls for FIFA to allow members of the Afghanistan Women’s Football Team (AWT) “to play for their country without returning to the brutality of Taliban rule in Afghanistan.”

Since re-taking power in Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban have banned women from participating in sports.

Players of Afghanistan national women football team attend to a training session at Odivelas, outskirts of Lisbon on September 30, 2021. – Forced to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power, players of the women’s national football team and their families were welcomed to Portugal where they were able to train again today in a suburban stadium of Lisbon. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Many of the national team members have fled the country and applied for asylum elsewhere.

AWT members have been playing against clubs in other countries while working to build a team to represent Afghanistan from outside the country.

“It is our belief that FIFA should develop a process to allow the members of the team, now exiled, to play in the organization, if not for the future of the beautiful game, then for the important message it sends to women and girls around the world,” the letter reads.

The request comes as the 2023 Women’s World Cup nears the semifinal round.

Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) celebrates during the Capital Soccer Classic in April 2015. Courtesy: US Soccer Foundation

Young is an avid soccer player and fan. He played soccer while attending the United States Naval Academy.

He served as an honorary coach for the GOP Congressional Soccer team in June.