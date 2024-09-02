Indiana sheriff’s corporal injured, suspect killed in shootout in Illinois

SHELDON, Ill. (WISH) — A Newton County, Indiana, sheriff’s corporal was critically injured after he and a suspect had a shootout Sunday night in Sheldon, Illinois, according to reports.

Illlinois State Police said in a Monday night news release that it was called about 8:45 p.m. Sunday to investigate the police shooting.

Illinois police investigators think officers from the Iroquois County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Department were pursuing an armed suspect with a hostage. The pursuit went into Indiana, at which time the Newton County Sheriff’s Office became a part of the pursuit. Later, back in Illinois, the suspect crashed in the village of Sheldon and exited his vehicle. That’s when the shootout began.

Illinois State Police says the suspect, Andrew Roselius, 37, of Clifton, Illinois, died in the shootout, and the sheriff’s corporal from Indiana was shot.

No hostage was found in the vehicle.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has referred questions to the Illinois State Police, which will investigate the use of force.

However, Newton County Sheriff Shannon Cothran on Monday afternoon shared that the law enforcement officer shot was Cpl. Brandon Schreiber. Facebook posts from the sheriff’s office show Schreiber became a deputy in 2019 and was promoted in January.

The sheriff says Schreiber was initially taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, Illinois, and later was flown to the Carle Trauma Center in Urbana, Illinois, where he remained in critical condition on Monday afternoon.

Newton County, which has a population of nearly 13,900, sits on the Indiana’s west border. Its county seat, the town of Kentland, is about a 1 hour, 40-minute drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis. The Iroquois County, Illinois, village of Sheldon is about a 10-minute drive west of Kentland.

The sheriff said in a social media post on Monday afternoon, “The Schreiber family has requested privacy as they try to process this tragedy. Anyone that would like to send a card can mail it to the: Newton County Sheriff’s Office; 304 E. Seymour; Kentland, IN 47951.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support and prayers from our law enforcement families, both from Indiana and Illinois, as well as from our community. Your kindness is deeply appreciated and means more than words can express.”

About 5:20 p.m. Monday on social media, the sheriff’s office announced a vigil would happen at 7 p.m. Monday on the east lawn of the Courthouse in Kentland.

Statement