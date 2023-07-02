Silver Alert cancelled for 11-year-old boy missing from Greenfield

UPDATE: Indiana State Police at 9:29 p.m. Saturday messaged “Silver Alert 058-2023 issued on July 1, 2023, on Garrison Moody has been cancelled as of July 1, 2023. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-1144.”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Garrison Moody, an 11-year-old white male, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 90 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, and last seen wearing a t-shirt, gray basketball shorts and white Crocs shoes.

Garrison is missing from Greenfield, Indiana, which is 25 miles east of Indianapolis, and he was last seen on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:40 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Officials ask that anyone with information contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-1144 or 911.