News

Indiana Silver Alert: 14-year-old girl missing from Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 14-year-old girl missing from Jeffersonville.

Aubrey Hatfield is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The girl was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

She was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Jeffersonville is across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-283-6633 or 911.