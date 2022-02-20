News

Indiana Silver Alert: 14-year-old girl missing from Wabash

WABASH, Ind. (WISH) — A 14-year-old girl missing from Wabash may be in extreme danger, says an Indiana Silver Alert issued Saturday night.

Brooklyn Whitt-King was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department. She was wearing a white hoodie and ripped jeans.

She was described as 5-feet-6 and 100 pounds with brown and with blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 260-563-1111 or 911.

Wabash is about 85 miles north of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.