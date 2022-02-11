News

Indiana Silver Alert: 16-year-old boy missing from Henry County town

MOORELAND, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old boy last seen Friday morning,

Stephen Martz is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen at 11:08 a.m. Friday in Mooreland, a town of 300 people about 60 miles east of Indianapolis, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Martz was described as 5-feet-8 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray blue-jean shorts. He was driving a black 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan with Indiana license plate 505RQI.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or 911.