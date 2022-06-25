News

Indiana Silver Alert: 24-year-old woman missing from Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 24-year-old woman missing from Kosciusko County.

Leah Barber is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

She was last seen at 6:34 p.m. Friday wearing a pink tank top with white polka dots and blue jeans. Barber is from Etna Green, Indiana which is 115 miles north of Indianapolis.

Barber was described as 5-feet-6 and 240 pounds with brown hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667 or 911.