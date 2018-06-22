Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 64-year-old in Cambridge City

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (WISH) – A Indiana Silver Alert has been canceled for a 64-year-old man in this Wayne County community. 

Michael A. Null was last seen at 1 p.m. Thursday in Cambridge City. Authorities believed Null to be in extreme danger.

Null is 5-feet-10 and 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a black hat, a black T-shirt with John Lennon on it, blue jean shorts and black shoes. 

Anyone with information was asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 765-973-9393 or 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: