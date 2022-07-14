News

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 67-year-old New Albany man

(Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Tony Brunenkant
UPDATE: The Indiana Silver Alert for 67-year-old Kevin Burton, of New Albany, was canceled Friday morning by Indiana State Police. No additional information was provided.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been declared for Kevin Burton, a 67-year-old man missing from New Albany, which is 116 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

Burton is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 105 pounds, has gray hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue or brown shorts, and black shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kevin Burton, contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.

