Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 9-year-old girl missing from Fort Wayne

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Autumn Riddle was canceled at 2:49 a.m. Thursday. Fort Wayne Police Department says she was returned home safely.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a 9-year-old girl missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Autumn Riddle was last seen at around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Wayne, which is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police believe she is in danger and may require medical aid.

Riddle was described as 4 feet tall and weighs 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink speckled jacket, blue jeans, and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1336 or 911.