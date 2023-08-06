Indiana Silver Alert declared for 3-year-old boy missing from Elkhart

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Ubaldo Salamanca, a 3-year-old Hispanic male, 3 feet tall, 25 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Ubaldo was last seen in the company of his mother, Ana Reyes, a 29-year-old Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black long sleeve jacket and white shirt, and driving a silver newer model Dodge Journey with a temporary Indiana license plate.

Ubaldo is missing from Elkhart, Indiana, which is 161 miles north of Indianapolis, he and was last seen on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 8:17 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Officials asked that anyone with information contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-293-2175 or 911.