Indiana Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from Gary

Alexxzander Meyers, 17, missing from Gary, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Gary Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — The Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy missing since Sunday.

Alexxzander Meyers was described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 320 lbs, with brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, gray shorts, and red Crocs.

Meyers is missing from Gary, Indiana, which is 152 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen at 6:23 p.m. Sunday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Alexxzander Meyers, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

