Indiana Silver Alert issued for 19-year-old missing for 15 days

Logan Meadows (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a 19-year-old man missing from Shelbyville for 15 days.

Logan Meadows is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

He was last seen at noon July 26 wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans and carrying a black backpack.

Meadows was described in the Silver Alert as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Meadows was asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff Department at 317-398-6661 or 911.

