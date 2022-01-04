News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 26-year-old missing since Dec.

Nathaniel Woods (Photo Provided/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

MILLTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a missing 26-year-old man.

Nathaniel Woods was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 4, and he is missing from Milltown, says the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help.

Woods was described as 5-feet-7 and 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Milltown is 120 miles south of Indianapolis, according to the Silver Alert.

Anyone with information on Woods was asked to call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at 812-338-3616.

