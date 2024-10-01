Indiana Silver Alert issued for 47-year-old woman missing from Selma

SELMA, Ind. (WISH) — A 47-year-old woman is missing from east central Indiana, and may be in danger and need medical help, an Indiana Silver Alert issued Tuesday afternoon says.

Angela Wright was last seen at 2:58 p.m. Sunday, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office based in Muncie says.

She’s described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 290 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a camo hat and a gray shirt. She was barefoot. Police say she was carrying a pink, black and white bag.

Wright is missing from Selma, which is 68 miles northeast of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says. The town of 740 people is east of Muncie.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 717-5663 or 911.