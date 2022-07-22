News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for man missing from Avon

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are searching for a man missing from Avon. His name is Rod Michael, 31.

Michael is 5 feet and 10 inches tall, 297 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen Thursday around 1 p.m. in Avon. That’s about 12 miles west of Indianapolis. Officers say he was wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts, and black and red Air Jordan shoes.

Investigators believe he’s in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.