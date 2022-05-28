News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing Walton boy

WALTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday at 6 p.m. for a boy missing from Walton, Indiana. That is 76 miles north of Indianapolis.

Jospeh Juday, 12, is believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. Juday was last seen Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

He is 5 feet tall and 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with black knee patches, and white hi-top tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.