News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing Walton boy

(Photo Provided/The Cass County Sheriff’s Department)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

WALTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday at 6 p.m. for a boy missing from Walton, Indiana. That is 76 miles north of Indianapolis.

Jospeh Juday, 12, is believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. Juday was last seen Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

He is 5 feet tall and 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with black knee patches, and white hi-top tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IndyCar clears Colton Herta to race in Indy 500 after crash

Month of May /

Dry for race day

Weather Blog /

Harris calls for assault weapons ban after back-to-back mass shootings

National /

VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: ‘We will come together’

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.