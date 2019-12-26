Home/Indiana News, Latest News, News, Top Video/Indiana ski resort temporarily closes slopes amid warm spell

Indiana ski resort temporarily closes slopes amid warm spell

PAOLI, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana ski resort has temporarily closed its slopes amid unseasonably warm weather that’s melting its artificial snowpack.

Paoli Peaks said Wednesday in a tweet that it was closing its slopes and tubing park beginning Thursday until cold air returns and “we have the opportunity to make additional snow.”

The resort is located about 50 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, which recorded a record high of 69 degrees (20.6 Celsius) Wednesday amid the region’s early winter warm spell.

WDRB-TV reports that Paoli Peaks has long used machines to mix water and compressed air to make artificial snow to supplement natural snowfall. 

