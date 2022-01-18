News

Indiana small business center offering grants

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Small Business Development Center is now accepting applications for the Indiana Technical Assistance Program, a statewide initiative that connects small businesses with professional assistance to help them grow. Eligible small businesses may apply to receive up to $15,000 in professional services from a qualified vendor to complete growth and improvement projects that require specialized assistance or technical expertise.

The Indiana SBDC is an office of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

“INTAP helps small businesses grow and thrive by helping them complete critical growth projects they might not otherwise be able to pursue,” said Indiana SBDC State Director and Vice President of Small Business David Watkins. “Small businesses can utilize this program for a variety of professional assistance, everything from product prototyping to inventory control systems. I strongly encourage small business owners to learn more about this program and see how it could help take their business to the next level.”

INTAP has assisted 128 businesses with completing projects since the program was launched in 2017, 68 of which were completed in 2021.

Applications will be accepted through February 20. Click here to learn more.