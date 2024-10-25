‘Person of interest’ held in death of US Army soldier from Ligonier

The U.S. Army says it has detained a "person of interest" in the death of Sgt. Sarah Roque, of Ligonier, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Fort Leonard Wood)

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (WISH) — A “person of interest” is being held by investigators in Missouri following the death of a U.S. Army soldier from Indiana earlier this week.

Sgt. Sarah Roque, 23, of Ligonier, was reported missing Monday after not arriving for morning formation at Fort Leonard Wood. The military installation is roughly 140 miles southwest of St. Louis.

The fort said Tuesday that Roque had been found dead.

“Her body was located in a dumpster, adjacent to our single solider quarters on the installation,” Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, commanding officer, Fort Leonard Wood, said Thursday.

“The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating her death as a potential homicide. They are working closely with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.”

Fort Leonard Wood said Thursday on social media that a person of interest had been detained.

Investigators with the Army are not yet releasing details into Roque’s cause of death, the timeline of events that day, and a potential suspect in the case.

“At this point, we do have a person of interest. We are continuing to look at every investigation lead,” Special Agent John McCabe, Criminal Investigation Division, said Thursday.

When asked if the person of interest is a member of the military, McCabe said, “That I can’t answer…it would give too much away.”

Beck says base authorities have been in contact with Roque’s family. He described Roque as a woman “proud to serve her country” and called her death a “tragic loss” for the people of Fort Leonard Wood.

Sgt. Roque enlisted in 2020 and was well-decorated. She served as a Mine Dog Handler with the K-9 Detachment and attended Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.