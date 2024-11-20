Driver caught going 110 mph in Hancock County work zone

Driver sentenced to jail for going 110 mph in Hancock County work zone

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sammy Hagar once sang, “I can’t drive 55!” and neither could the man Indiana State Police caught speeding in a Hancock County construction zone on Tuesday.

State Trooper Nick Cox stopped a car going 110 mph in active construction zone near Greenfield, Sgt. John Perrine said Tuesday afternoon on X.

The speed limit in a construction zone is 55 mph.

The driver, identified in online jail records as Joshua Gorman, was arrested for reckless driving.

Gorman bonded out of jail Tuesday night. He returned to court Wednesday for an initial hearing, where he pleaded guilty to reckless driving according to a Facebook update from Sgt. Perrine.

Gorman started a 20-day jail sentence on Wednesday. He was given 345 days of probation and must pay a fine. He will also have his license suspended for 60 days.

Indiana’s Work Zone Safety Law sets steep penalties for drivers who speed in construction zones:

First offense: $300 fine

Second offense: $500

Third offense within 3 years: $1,000 fine

People who drive recklessly or aggressively through a work zone could be fined up to $5,000. Drivers who injure or kill a highway worker may end up paying a $10,000 fine and serving up to six years behind bars.