Indiana Sports Corp awards equipment and programming grants

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indiana Sports Corp has named the winners of its annual Inspiring Sports Grant as well as its semi-annual Inspiring Sports Equipment Grants. The funding will support Indiana organizations that provide programming for youth.

The organization is awarding $72,000 to 13 local programs through the Inspiring Sports Grants and $82,000 to go towards equipment for 29 programs through its Inspiring Sports Equipment Grants.

The Inspiring Sports Grant was created to support organizations that provide underserved youth with sports, fitness activities and life-skills programming.

“Forging opportunities for Indiana youth is at the core of our mission at Indiana Sports Corp,” said Indiana Sports Corp President Ryan Vaughn. “Our Inspiring Sports Grants and Equipment Grants provide more than 40 youth-serving organizations throughout the state the ability to expand their programs and better serve the youth they impact.”

The Inspiring Sports Grant recipients include:

Renewal Neighborhood Ministry – Youth Sports Ministry

Indianapolis Parks Foundation – Everyone Swims (Sponsored by AT&T)

World Baseball Academy, Inc. – On Deck Camps

Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources, Inc. – Stirrup – Success in the Stable

Horizons at St. Richard’s Episcopal School – Healthy Minds and Bodies

Caddie Development Corp. – Marian Caddie Day Academy

Nine13 Sports – Kids Riding Bikes

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana – Shooting Sports Program (Susan Williams CHAMPS Grant Recipient)

Children’s Bureau – Emergency Shelter Yoga Program (Sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield)

THE BASE – Athletic Development Program (Sponsored by AT&T)

Southeastern YMCA – Ninja Kids

Playworks Indiana – Coach and TeamUp Direct Service (Sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield)

Indy Public Safety Foundation – PAL (Sponsored by AT&T)



The Inspiring Sports Equipment Grant recipients include:

Stout Field Elementary

Morristown Boys & Girls Club

Indianapolis Public Schools

Boys & Girls Club of Evansville

Damar Services

Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie

Boys & Girls Club of Evansville

Boy Scout Troop 303

Frankfort High School

Jameson Camp

Liberty Christian

Northeast Elementary School

Zion Hill MB Church

City Colts Football

TAB Recreation

Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Shortridge High School

Eagle Creek Little League

Nine13 Sports

Playworks Indiana

Boys & Girls Club of Boone County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County

Frank H. Wheeler Elementary School

Happy Hollow Children’s Camp

Ian Smith Foundation

Decatur County Family YMCA (Sponsored by the Indianapolis Colts)

Eastern Star Church

Sky’s The Limit Sports Academy

Brookside Community Park

The grants are funded by the net proceeds of Indiana Sports Corp’s Inspiring Sports Charity Golf Tournament, contributions by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation, AT&T, and the Samerian Foundation.