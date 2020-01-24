Indiana Sports Corp awards equipment and programming grants

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indiana Sports Corp has named the winners of its annual Inspiring Sports Grant as well as its semi-annual Inspiring Sports Equipment Grants. The funding will support Indiana organizations that provide programming for youth.
The organization is awarding $72,000 to 13 local programs through the Inspiring Sports Grants and $82,000 to go towards equipment for 29 programs through its Inspiring Sports Equipment Grants.
The Inspiring Sports Grant was created to support organizations that provide underserved youth with sports, fitness activities and life-skills programming.
“Forging opportunities for Indiana youth is at the core of our mission at Indiana Sports Corp,” said Indiana Sports Corp President Ryan Vaughn. “Our Inspiring Sports Grants and Equipment Grants provide more than 40 youth-serving organizations throughout the state the ability to expand their programs and better serve the youth they impact.”
The Inspiring Sports Grant recipients include:
- Renewal Neighborhood Ministry – Youth Sports Ministry
- Indianapolis Parks Foundation – Everyone Swims (Sponsored by AT&T)
- World Baseball Academy, Inc. – On Deck Camps
- Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources, Inc. – Stirrup – Success in the Stable
- Horizons at St. Richard’s Episcopal School – Healthy Minds and Bodies
- Caddie Development Corp. – Marian Caddie Day Academy
- Nine13 Sports – Kids Riding Bikes
- Girl Scouts of Central Indiana – Shooting Sports Program (Susan Williams CHAMPS Grant Recipient)
- Children’s Bureau – Emergency Shelter Yoga Program (Sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield)
- THE BASE – Athletic Development Program (Sponsored by AT&T)
- Southeastern YMCA – Ninja Kids
- Playworks Indiana – Coach and TeamUp Direct Service (Sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield)
- Indy Public Safety Foundation – PAL (Sponsored by AT&T)
-
The Inspiring Sports Equipment Grant recipients include:
- Stout Field Elementary
- Morristown Boys & Girls Club
- Indianapolis Public Schools
- Boys & Girls Club of Evansville
- Damar Services
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie
- Boys & Girls Club of Evansville
- Boy Scout Troop 303
- Frankfort High School
- Jameson Camp
- Liberty Christian
- Northeast Elementary School
- Zion Hill MB Church
- City Colts Football
- TAB Recreation
- Fellowship of Christian Athletes
- Shortridge High School
- Eagle Creek Little League
- Nine13 Sports
- Playworks Indiana
- Boys & Girls Club of Boone County
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County
- Frank H. Wheeler Elementary School
- Happy Hollow Children’s Camp
- Ian Smith Foundation
- Decatur County Family YMCA (Sponsored by the Indianapolis Colts)
- Eastern Star Church
- Sky’s The Limit Sports Academy
- Brookside Community Park
The grants are funded by the net proceeds of Indiana Sports Corp’s Inspiring Sports Charity Golf Tournament, contributions by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation, AT&T, and the Samerian Foundation.