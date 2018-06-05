Indiana State Fair announces six acts performing in August

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first six of seventeen concerts have been announced to be a apart of the 2018 Indiana State Fair.

The following acts were announced Tuesday:

  • Rick Springfield — August 3
  • Hanson — August 10
  • for King & Country — August 12
  • Grand Funk Railroad — August 15
  • An Evening With Hunter Hayes — August 16
  • Kirk Franklin — August 19

Each night of the fair will feature a concert that is free with paid admission into the fair. 

Tickets can be purchased here

The fair will run from August 3 through August 19. 

