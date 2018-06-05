Indiana State Fair announces six acts performing in August

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first six of seventeen concerts have been announced to be a apart of the 2018 Indiana State Fair.
The following acts were announced Tuesday:
- Rick Springfield — August 3
- Hanson — August 10
- for King & Country — August 12
- Grand Funk Railroad — August 15
- An Evening With Hunter Hayes — August 16
- Kirk Franklin — August 19
Each night of the fair will feature a concert that is free with paid admission into the fair.
Tickets can be purchased here.
The fair will run from August 3 through August 19.