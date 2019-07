INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Expect increased security when this year’s Indiana State Fair starts Friday.

The fair will now have metal detectors at all pedestrian gates.

Two years ago, the fair began using wands at gate entrances.

Last year, they had metal detectors at selected gates.

On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security will be inspecting rides at the Midway. News 8 will have a crew in the Midway to get a report card on the rides.

The fair runs through Aug. 19.