Indiana State Fair unveils complete concert lineup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Music lovers pay attention!

The Indiana State State Fair has unveiled their final, complete lineup of acts that will take the free stage during the 2018 Indiana State Fair.

The State Fair has been periodically releasing dates for acts for the past couple of weeks. On Thursday morning, it was announced that Robby Krieger of The Doors along with openers Brandon Whyde and Os Gringos will play on Saturday, Aug. 18.

The complete line up of acts performing at the 2018 Indiana State Fair is as follows:

Rick Springfield – Friday, August 3

– Friday, August 3 Natalie Stovall with openers Cook & Belle and The Brett Wiscons Band – Saturday, August 4

with openers and – Saturday, August 4 Why Don’t We – Sunday, August 5

– Sunday, August 5 Anthony Hamilton – Monday, August 6

– Monday, August 6 Tyler Childers – Tuesday, August 7

– Tuesday, August 7 Randy Houser and special guest Nora Collins – Wednesday, August 8

and special guest – Wednesday, August 8 Kool & The Gang – Thursday, August 9

– Thursday, August 9 HANSON – Friday, August 10

– Friday, August 10 Warrant with special guest FireHouse and openers DUDE! and Rok Hollywood – Saturday, August 11

with special guest and openers and – Saturday, August 11 for King & Country headlining the Contemporary Christian Music Festival, with Sarah Reeves, All the Astronauts, and Jonathan Jackson – Sunday, August 12

headlining the Contemporary Christian Music Festival, with Sarah Reeves, All the Astronauts, and Jonathan Jackson – Sunday, August 12 Happy Together Tour – Monday, August 13 featuring: The Turtles, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Mark Lindsay (formerly of Paul Revere & The Raiders and The Cowsills

– Monday, August 13 featuring: The Turtles, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Mark Lindsay (formerly of Paul Revere & The Raiders and The Cowsills Dirty Deeds USA: Xtreme AC/DC Tribute – Tuesday, August 14

– Tuesday, August 14 Grand Funk Railroad – with openers The Easthills – Wednesday, August 15

– with openers – Wednesday, August 15 An Evening with Hunter Hayes – Thursday, August 16

– Thursday, August 16 Here Come The Mummies – Friday, August 17

– Friday, August 17 Robby Krieger of The Doors with openers Brandon Whyde and Os Gringos – Saturday, August 18

with openers and – Saturday, August 18 Kirk Franklin, headlining the Gospel Music Festival – Sunday, August 19

The Indiana State Fair runs from Aug. 3 to Aug. 19.