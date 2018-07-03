Indiana State Fair’s new foods: dessert nachos, piggy popcorn, more

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Fair starts Aug. 3, and some of the new food coming to this year’s event was announced Tuesday.

The fair will run through Aug. 19. Fairgoers can taste inside-out grilled cheese, turkey tips, gourmet mac and cheese, and wood-fire pizza. Those with a sweet tooth can try the deep-fried sugar cream pie, a birthday cake shake, a caramel apple elephant ear and dessert nachos.

Fairgoers will get a chance during the fair to vote on their favorite new foods.

Here is the list of new food items and the concessionaires offering them for 2018, as provided by Sharon Smith, the fair’s communications manager:

Deep Fried Chicken & Waffle Sandwich (Urick Concessions): Crispy fried chicken strips will be stuffed in a fresh hot fluffy waffle exterior and topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar. This savory dish is located in front of the Administration Building on Main Street.

BBQ Pork Potachoes (Indiana Pork Producers Association): BBQ pulled pork will be poured over seasoned pit potatoes and topped with cheese and sour cream. BBQ Pork Potachoes can be found in many places throughout the fairgrounds, including in front of the Champions Pavilion, in front of the West Pavilion and in front of Pioneer Village.

Hatch Green Chili Beef Meatballs (Indiana Beef Cattle Association’s south location): Just as the name suggests, this new addition to the Fair’s food lineup is seasoned beef meatballs with hatch green chilis cooked into them. These meatballs will be in front of the West Pavilion.

Deep Fried Sugar Cream Pie (Urick Concessions): The secret ingredient to this new addition has to be the fact that Wick’s Sugar Cream Pies are deep fried with Funnel Cake Batter. To top things off, the pies are coated with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce. Get your slice across from Kiddie Land or across from Reynolds Farm Equipment.

Inside Out Grilled Cheese (American Dairy Association of Indiana Inc.): From the creators of all the good eats at the Dairy Bar, including grilled cheese sandwiches and milkshakes, comes this new item. The Inside Out Grilled Cheese will be grilled with mild cheese on the outside and gouda cheese on the inside on sourdough bread. The Dairy Bar is located across from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Main Street.

Birthday Cake Shake (American Dairy Association of Indiana Inc.): Also from the creators at the Dairy Bar, a new milkshake flavor will be available for fairgoers, the Birthday Cake Shake topped with festive sprinkles.

Peach Cider Slush (J. Wilson Group LLC): This new frozen treat will be a frozen mixture of cider and peach sauce blended together to perfection. This frozen treat can be found west of the Harvest Pavilion, across from the Department of Natural Resources Building, or in front of the Administration Building.

The Curd Cup (Meggers Road Concessions): An easy-to-eat treat! Enjoy fried cheese curds in front of the Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building.

Sati Babi (Sati Babi): Find Philippine cuisine in front of the West Pavilion or across from Celebration Park and taste this marinated pork on a stick.

Caramel Apple Elephant Ear (Coffman Concessions): Get a classic elephant ear topped with apple pie filling, drizzled with caramel and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar in front of Celebration Park or in front of Champions Pavilion.

The Waybetter Strawberry Milk Shake (Polar Bear Ice Cream): Try a homemade strawberry shake topped with two cupcakes, a sponge cake, a lollipop, fresh strawberries, whipped cream and Fruity Pebbles in a souvenir cup across from the Department of Natural Resources Building.

Turkey Tips (Gobble Gobble): These turkey tips are marinated in a house rub, grilled and topped with mild or hot BBQ sauce. This food stand is located across from the Department of Natural Resources Building.

Piggy Popcorn with Sweet Yum Yum Sauce (Pork-N-More): Try a deep fried seasoned pork cutlet with sweet Hawaiian chili sauce drizzled on top. This item can be found in front of the Indiana Arts Building or across from the Glass Barn.

Gourmet Mac & Cheese and Grilled Cheese (Freund Family Foods): Find gourmet mac & cheese with buffalo chicken, along with grilled cheese with buffalo chicken! These savory items can be found across from the Department of Natural Resources Building.

Dessert Nachos (Freund Family Foods): Try a twist on classic nachos! This sweet version features ice cream, strawberries, and chocolate sauce and can be found across from the Glass Barn.

Wood Fire Pizza (Pele’s Fire Pizza LLC): Grab a slice of pizza across from Reynolds Farm Equipment and choose from a variety of wood fire pizzas. From breakfast slices, veggie slices and meat lovers, there will be no shortage of options to choose from.

During last year’s fair, a whopping 100,000 ears of corn and 64,172 Dairy Bar milkshakes were sold. While the 2018 Indiana State Fair will maintain many staple fair foods of the past, these new food items will be featured in a food contest called “Taste of the Fair,” which encourages fairgoers to vote on their favorite new item.

A news release from the fair said one of the easiest and cheapest ways to taste your way around the fair is to take advantage of $2 Tuesdays, presented by the Indiana secretary of state, where all food stands offer a $2 option, fair admission is only $2 per person and Midway rides are only $2.

Advance-sale admission is $8 plus convenience fees online through Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m. Tickets at the gate will be $13. Also, the Super Family 4-Pack will include four admission tickets, $50 in Fair Bucks and a parking pass all for only $80, 25 percent off the regular price.

Find ticket details at indianastatefair.com.