Indiana State opens new Health and Human Services building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) – Indiana State University opened the doors Friday afternoon and invited the public to look around the new Health and Human Services building.

The dean of the college of Health and Human Services is excited about the facility.

“Oh, my goodness, the future is just full of amazing potential and possibilities,” Caroline Mallory said.

In terms of new construction, it is the largest project ISU has ever tackled. The state allocated allocated $64 million for the new structure. The funding is also paying for the renovation of a building next door.

A number of programs, including nursing, physical therapy and public health, will occupy the new building.

“I suspect that over time we are going to look at increasing our capacity, to expand our program offerings to be more in alignment with 21st century education and health and social welfare,” Mallory said.

That’s an important component. The need for health care professionals in growing, and ISU wants to be a part of educating future therapists, nurses, social workers and trainers.

There’s been no waiting for students to enjoy the facility. The classrooms are already in use.