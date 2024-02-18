Indiana State Police arrest 3 people after vehicle pursuit

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — Troopers arrested three people on Saturday afternoon after a vehicle pursuit through White County and Tippecanoe County, Indiana State Police said in a news release Sunday.

Just after 2 P.M. Saturday, a trooper was patrolling County Road 300 East north of State Road 18 in White County. The trooper located a 2023 Kia Sorento that was believed to have been involved in a theft at the Walmart in Monticello. The Kia driver was later identified as Joshua Dozier, 23, from New York. The trooper attempted to stop the Kia, but it failed to stop and fled southbound on County Road 300 East.

The Kia continued south on County Road 300 East before turning westbound on County Road 1250 South. The Kia continued on County Road 1250 South to County Road 300 West. The Kia turned south on County Road 300 West in White County before entering Tippecanoe County and turning eastbound on County Road 900 North. The Kia continued on County Road 900 North to State Road 43 and turned southbound.

Troopers continued to pursue the Kia southbound on State Road 43 to Soldiers Home Road. When the Kia attempted to turn onto Soldiers Home Road, it ran off the south side of the road and into the ditch. Once the Kia came to a stop, two of the occupants, later identified as Patrick Singleton and Quincy Brown, fled on food. Dozier remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody.

A K-9 trooper utilized his K-9 partner, Bo, to assist in apprehending one of the suspects. The other suspect then surrendered and was taken into custody by officers. After further investigations, troopers located suspected marijuana on Singleton. All three occupants were transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. Upon release from the hospital, all three occupants were transported to the White County Jail.

Joshua Dozier was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving causing injury, organized retail theft, theft, and reckless driving. Quincy Brown was preliminarily charged with organized retail theft, theft, and resisting law enforcement. Patrick Singleton was preliminarily charged with theft, organized retail theft, resisting law enforcement, and possession of marijuana.