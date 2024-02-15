Indiana State Police arrest Indianapolis man for attempted murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives with the Indiana State Police arrested and charged an Indianapolis man with attempted murder on Wednesday.

On Feb. 6, a woman came to the Indiana State Police’s Indianapolis post to report a domestic battery in which she was the victim. The alleged crime took place on Jan. 24, while she was driving a vehicle on U.S. 31. The only passenger in the vehicle was 42-year-old Achery Nailon. It is alleged Nailon became physically violent with the woman and pointed a handgun at her. At one point during the altercation, Nailon shot through the roof of the vehicle.

Detectives determined this altercation occurred on U.S. 31 in Miami County.

After investigating the incident, detectives developed probable cause to apply for an arrest warrant on the charge of attempted murder, along with other charges. A warrant was issued through Miami County for several charges, including attempted murder.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Indiana State Police, along with SWAT, were preparing to serve the arrest warrant at a residence in Indianapolis when detectives saw Nailon leave in a vehicle. A coordinated high-risk traffic stop was conducted at 21st Street and Mitthoefer Road, and Nailon was taken into custody.

Nailon was transported to the Marion County Jail awaiting extradition to Miami County. He was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, criminal confinement, pointing a firearm, domestic battery, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and violation of probation (on a warrant issued from St. Joseph County).

News 8 reached out to officials for a booking photo of Achery Nailon.