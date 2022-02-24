News

Indiana State Police leader blasts GOP on gun permit repeal

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter talks with News 8. (WISH Photo)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal that could ultimately repeal Indiana’s handgun permit requirement remains alive in the Legislature despite the objections of major law enforcement groups and officials, including the head of the State Police.

The Republican-dominated Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the bill late Wednesday after three GOP senators joined Democrats in approving an amendment that a Republican supporter said “guts the bill completely.”

Police groups argued eliminating the permit system would strip police of a screening tool for identifying dangerous people.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter was pointed in saying that if lawmakers “support this bill, you will not be supporting us.”

The full Senate could debate restoring the repeal provisions next week.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jury resumes deliberations in trial of ex-officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights

News /

Purdue Global, Ivy Tech to accept transfer credits

Inside INdiana Business /

Docs: Carmel murder suspect says he’s Donald Trump, thinks his parents are Clintons

Crime Watch 8 /

I&M rate reduction plan approved

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.