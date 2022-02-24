News

Indiana State Police leader blasts GOP on gun permit repeal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal that could ultimately repeal Indiana’s handgun permit requirement remains alive in the Legislature despite the objections of major law enforcement groups and officials, including the head of the State Police.

The Republican-dominated Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the bill late Wednesday after three GOP senators joined Democrats in approving an amendment that a Republican supporter said “guts the bill completely.”

Police groups argued eliminating the permit system would strip police of a screening tool for identifying dangerous people.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter was pointed in saying that if lawmakers “support this bill, you will not be supporting us.”

The full Senate could debate restoring the repeal provisions next week.