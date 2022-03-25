News

Indiana State Police seeking new recruits for next academy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police is making an aggressive pitch for new recruits to enter its next academy.

“I’ve always had a passion for helping people. I take very seriously those moments when people need us,” Trooper Josh Thayer said.

Candidates don’t need any experience and need to apply by March 27th, in order to enroll in the agencies 6 month academy in Plainfield.

“Which consists of physical abilities testing, an oral interview, a written examination, polygraph testing, and a detailed background investigation.”

ISP is also offering a “Lateral” academy for recruits with at least 3 years law enforcement experience.

The deadline to apply for that academy is April 17th.

Cadets are paid while they attend the academy, and upon graduation, receive a $5,000 sign on bonus, three months of training with an experienced trooper, and a take home vehicle.

ISP isn’t the only law enforcement agency that has the help wanted sign out.

The Department of Natural Resources is hiring conservation officers, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office needs jail deputies.

“I would not say that we are competing, I think it goes without saying that the public as well as the private sector, are in dire need of good people right now, so the Indiana State Police is in dire need of good people right now as well.”

ISP says even though there are several openings, the agency has enough troopers to adequately cover the state and there is not a shortage of manpower.

New troopers have the option of being stationed at a post close to where they live in the state.