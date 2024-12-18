Help needed identifying shooting suspect on I-65
DE MOTTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police needs your help in identifying a vehicle involved in an interstate shooting.
Police said the shooting happened on I-65 on Oct. 24, around 12:30 a.m.
A trooper responded to a report of the shooting on I-65’s southbound exit 230, which leads to Demotte, a town with a population of around 4,000, and Roselawn.
Dashcam video of the shooting shows that the suspect’s vehicle is a white Dodge Avenger, approximately a 2010 model. The car has damage on the front end, two black racing stripes on the front quarter panels – next to the front door and near the hood – and has two square rear tail lights.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or can help identify the owner of the Dodge Avenger is asked to contact ISP.
Crime Resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play