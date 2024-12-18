39°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
39° Indianapolis

Help needed identifying shooting suspect on I-65

ISP requests help in identifying the suspect's vehicle from an I-65 shooting. (Provided photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

DE MOTTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police needs your help in identifying a vehicle involved in an interstate shooting.

Police said the shooting happened on I-65 on Oct. 24, around 12:30 a.m.

A trooper responded to a report of the shooting on I-65’s southbound exit 230, which leads to Demotte, a town with a population of around 4,000, and Roselawn.

Dashcam video of the shooting shows that the suspect’s vehicle is a white Dodge Avenger, approximately a 2010 model. The car has damage on the front end, two black racing stripes on the front quarter panels – next to the front door and near the hood – and has two square rear tail lights.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or can help identify the owner of the Dodge Avenger is asked to contact ISP.

Crime Resources

ISP requests help in identifying the suspect’s vehicle from an I-65 shooting. (Provided photo/Indiana State Police)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Health Spotlight | From stroke...
Health Spotlight /
Wall Street falls after the...
Business /
Brr! Winter adds an old-school...
College Football /
No. 3 Notre Dame, No....
College Football /
Holiday drinks: mixologist shares festive...
Life.Style.Live! /
Messi and Miami Inter to...
News /
Out & About With Barney:...
Life.Style.Live! /
Demolition Den in Indianapolis offers...
Life.Style.Live! /