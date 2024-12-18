Help needed identifying shooting suspect on I-65

ISP requests help in identifying the suspect's vehicle from an I-65 shooting. (Provided photo/Indiana State Police)

DE MOTTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police needs your help in identifying a vehicle involved in an interstate shooting.

Police said the shooting happened on I-65 on Oct. 24, around 12:30 a.m.

A trooper responded to a report of the shooting on I-65’s southbound exit 230, which leads to Demotte, a town with a population of around 4,000, and Roselawn.

Dashcam video of the shooting shows that the suspect’s vehicle is a white Dodge Avenger, approximately a 2010 model. The car has damage on the front end, two black racing stripes on the front quarter panels – next to the front door and near the hood – and has two square rear tail lights.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or can help identify the owner of the Dodge Avenger is asked to contact ISP.