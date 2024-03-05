2 Indiana State Police troopers injured after semi crashes into patrol car on I-65 in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indiana State Police troopers were injured after a semi crashed into their patrol car during a crash investigation on Interstate 65 Tuesday afternoon.
Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine confirmed the accident to News 8.
Online police reports show that emergency crews were called to I-65 southbound near the 116-mile marker around 12:39 p.m. on a report of an accident with injuries.
Perrine said in a post on X that the two troopers were investigating a crash at the same location when a semitrailer crashed into their patrol car.
Both troopers were being taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Indiana Department of Transportation says the left two lanes of I-65 southbound near exit 117 would be blocked for at least half an hour.
It was unclear if there were any other injuries or how many vehicles were involved.