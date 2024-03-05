2 Indiana State Police troopers injured after semi crashes into patrol car on I-65 in Indy

Two Indiana State Police troopers were injured after a semi crashed into their patrol car during a crash investigation on I-65 southbound near the 30th/MLK exit in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police via X)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indiana State Police troopers were injured after a semi crashed into their patrol car during a crash investigation on Interstate 65 Tuesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine confirmed the accident to News 8.

Online police reports show that emergency crews were called to I-65 southbound near the 116-mile marker around 12:39 p.m. on a report of an accident with injuries.

Perrine said in a post on X that the two troopers were investigating a crash at the same location when a semitrailer crashed into their patrol car.

Both troopers were being taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Indiana Department of Transportation says the left two lanes of I-65 southbound near exit 117 would be blocked for at least half an hour.

It was unclear if there were any other injuries or how many vehicles were involved.