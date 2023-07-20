Indiana state road in Westfield reopened after serious crash

UPDATE: State Road 38 underneath U.S. 31 in Westfield reopened Thursday afternoon.

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A serious vehicle crash caused a section of State Road 38 in Westfield to close Thursday afternoon, police said.

In a tweet posted by Westfield Fire Department, State Road 38 was closed Thursday afternoon underneath U.S. 31 due to a serious crash.

Police did give an estimate on how long the closure will last or if anyone was injured.