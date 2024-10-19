Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana state trooper hit by vehicle during crash investigation on I-465

Indiana state trooper hit by vehicle on I-465

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana state trooper was hurt after being hit by a driver on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis’ south side.

Trooper Cameron Bottema with the Indiana State Police told News 8 that the trooper had been called to investigate a crash on I-465 near the 2-mile marker early Saturday morning. That’s right at the South East Street exit on the south side.

At some point, a vehicle hit the trooper’s patrol car, which then rolled forward and hit the trooper. That’s when smoke started pouring from the trooper’s vehicle.

The trooper was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

State police say the driver who hit the trooper was being investigated for operating while intoxicated.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Delphi Murders trial: Day 2...
Delphi Murders /
Indiana Grown: JavAroma Roasters
News /
Man fatally hit by car...
Crime Watch 8 /
School dismissal causing problems for...
Local News /
South Korean intelligence says North...
International News /
Skyline Club hoping for Taylor...
Local News /
Indiana University honors John Mellencamp’s...
Local News /
Polish zoo celebrates the birth...
International News /