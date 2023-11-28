Indiana police find 10 pounds of meth during traffic stop; 2 Missouri women arrested

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Driving too fast may cost two women from Missouri much more than a speeding ticket – they might be paying for serious drug charges, too.

The story unfolded Monday afternoon on Interstate 64 in Posey County in southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police says a trooper stopped a white Dodge Charger for going 88 mph near Poseyville. When the trooper approached the vehicle, police say, he smelled cannabis from inside.

That led to a search, and troopers say they found more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 20 grams of marijuana inside.

Investigators say the driver was Demetria Gray, 33, from St. Louis, Missouri. The passenger was Shawnunique Phillips, 34, also of St. Louis. Authorities took the pair to the Posey County jail. Prosecutors will decide on final charges. Preliminarily, both women face misdemeanor marijuana charges, but Gray’s legal troubles look to be far more significant. State police say she is also facing a felony charge for dealing meth, and another misdemeanor for driving on a suspended license.

State sentencing guidelines call for 10-30 years, plus a fine of up to $10,000 for the felony conviction. The misdemeanor charges could also result in up to a year of prison time and a fine of up to $5,000.

State police did not say how much the drugs were worth, but, for perspective, local police in Whitestown said after a 2021 bust that 10 pounds of meth would have been worth $130,000.

State police ask anyone who knows anything about meth activity near them to call the state’s Methamphetamine Tip Line at 800-453-4756.