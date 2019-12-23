Indiana State University project receives funding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The State Budget Committee has approved the release of funds for Indiana State University’s Dreiser Hall renovation project. Funding for the $18.4 million project was included in the 2019-21 state budget approved by the 2019 Indiana General Assembly.

Dreiser Hall was built in 1950 and holds College of Arts and Sciences academic programs, communication classes, student media, student-operated radio station, a 255-seat theater and more in its just over 54,000 square feet.

“The facility needs extensive renovation to replace critical building components,” said Diann McKee, Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration. “The renovation will improve HVAC, plumbing, fire suppression and electrical needs as well as ensuring compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.”

The Dreiser Hall project also includes work on distance education classrooms, which are designed to deliver academic programs to people who cannot attend ISU’s physical Terre Haute campus.

“There are over 700,000 of our fellow Indiana citizens who have earned some college credit, but did not complete a degree,” ISU President Deborah Curtis said. “Indiana State University is stepping up its outreach efforts to those individuals and others who may have once thought that college was not for them. Renovated Dreiser Hall classrooms will include state-of-the-art technology so that no matter where individuals reside in Indiana, they can become Sycamores and earn a degree at a distance.”

A construction timeline is expected to be unveiled by the university in Spring 2020.