Indiana Governor Mike Braun issues order mandating state workers return to the office

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With one of his first official executive orders, newly elected Governor Mike Braun has issued an executive order bringing state workers back into the office.

The order recognizes that the state of Indiana took swift action in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the lives and health of Hoosiers by allowing state agencies to function to the best of their ability amidst the ongoing pandemic, including allowing state employees to work remotely.

The order says the Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 was ended in Indiana on March 3, 2022. According to the order, remote work was appropriate during the pandemic, but that since the pandemic has ended, Hoosiers expect their elected leaders to promptly restore the public servant workforce to its pre-pandemic status and return to work in person.

The order directs all state agencies to require all full-time employees to work in the office, facility or field location assigned by their agency, and not from a remote location by July 1, 2025.

The full executive order can be viewed here: