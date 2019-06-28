Indiana store recalls fireworks after 8-year-old boy loses hand

(WISH) — An Indiana fireworks store is recalling around 25,000 fireworks after an 8-year-old boy lost his hand when one of them was lit.

Eighteen different brands of fireworks sold at Grandma’s Fireworks in West College Corner, Ind. from January 2009 through April 2019 are being recalled.

According to recall details listed on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the products are hazardous because they are overloaded with pyrotechnics that are meant to produce audible effects, which violates federal standards.

The recall came after a 12-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy found a broken Talon rocket and lit it, resulting in the 8-year-old boy losing his hand.

Consumers can return the recalled fireworks to Grandma’s Fireworks for a full refund.

For a full list of the recalled fireworks, click here.